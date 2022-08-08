Heartland Votes

Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Alex Jones, according to a source familiar with the matter.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Jan. 6 House select committee now has about two years’ worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The messages were handed over by Mark Bankston, the attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents who won nearly $50 million in a civil trial against Jones last week.

During the trial, Bankston revealed one of Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent him the two years of text messages.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Bankston said during the trial that the Jan. 6 committee and other investigators had expressed interest in the material.

Jones was on restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, riling up protesters, though he did not enter the building itself.

