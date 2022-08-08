Heartland Votes

4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after Georgia police said she found a loaded gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot herself.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kealin Lewis, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Interstate 85 at 7:38 p.m. Sunday and found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said it appears the child found a gun in the backseat and fired it, hitting herself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Highs at about 90-95, dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106...
First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow

Latest News

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
Pentagon announces $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine
FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say
Caught on camera: Sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Florida free a shark caught in a...
WATCH: Deputies cut free shark caught in crab trap
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared