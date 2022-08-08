2 men facing charges in Carlisle Co. after chase that started in McCracken Co.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky arrested two men following a chase that started in McCracken, Kentucky early Monday morning.

According to Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert, Cory Mann, 38, got on a motorcycle and chased Cody Sinks, 38, after Sinks allegedly stole Mann’s Toyota Sequoia.

In a news release, Sheriff Gilbert stated Sinks had been remodeling a home for Mann in Paducah, Kentucky.

Sinks allegedly stole Mann’s SUV and left the jobsite to get a drink.

According to Sheriff Gilbert, Mann got on a motorcycle to go look for Sinks and later found him in downtown Paducah.

Sheriff Gilbert stated Mann pursued Sinks into Carlisle County, Kentucky.

Sheriff Gilbert said an off-duty deputy approached the allegedly stolen SUV after it stopped in the 6700 block of Highway 62.

Mann then pulled up to the scene on the motorcycle and began shouting and cursing at Sinks, Sheriff Gilbert stated.

Sheriff Gilbert ordered Mann to back away and Mann responded, “You are going to have to shoot me.”

Sheriff Gilbert stated he and Mann got into a brief struggle after Mann refused to comply with the sheriff’s orders.

After securing Mann, Sheriff Gilbert and the off-duty deputy were able to refocus their attention on Sinks.

Sinks reportedly told investigators he didn’t know who was chasing him on the motorcycle and admitted he’d been smoking methamphetamine all night the night before.

Sinks was arrested on multiple charges including receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading police and operating a motor vehicle under influence of a substance.

Mann was charged with disorderly conduct.

Both men were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

