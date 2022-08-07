Heartland Votes

Community contributes to Stuff The Bus, helps students with new school year supplies

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came together to help students get ready for the new school year coming up today.

As you can see here, schools across the Heartland were collecting school supplies donated from individuals at area Walmart stores.

We ran into school volunteers from Cape Central Public Schools and the Oak Ridge School District at the Walmart in Cape Girardeau.

We spoke with Amy McDonald who says it’s important to help out those families who might need a little extra help this year preparing for back to school.

“School supplies for our students are an essential part of everyday learning,” Cape Public School Foundation Executive Director Amy McDonald said. “So many of our families can’t buy their own school supplies and have several, 2 to 4 children in a household. So, this burden, it just really helps them.”

Shoppers in Missouri were also able to take advantage of the tax free weekend holiday on supplies and clothing.

If you would like to donate, there is still time. Just call your local school to see where you are able to drop off supplies before the school year begins.

