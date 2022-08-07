Season comes to an end for the Cape Catfish one game short of playoffs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish had won eight of ten games entering Saturday’s regular season finale against the O’Fallon Hoots, putting them in the driver’s seat for a Prospect League playoff spot.

A win would have guaranteed the top spot in the Prairie Land Division Second Half along with a post-season berth. The Catfish could never find their rhythm, falling 6-4 to the Hoots.

The Hoots jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning. Two solo runs extended O’Fallon’s lead to 5-1 by the sixth inning.

During the bottom of the seventh the Catfish found life on a wild series of events. With two on and two outs, Andrew Sharp hit a ground ball toward short. An errant throw to first allowed Sharp to reach base safely with Lane Crowden coming around from second to score.

Then Josh Cameron hit a soft grounder to the right side of the infield. Chris Hall crossed home plate from third, but on bang-bang at first, Cameron was called out by the infield umpire, ending the inning. However, Catfish field manager Stephen Larkin noticed a discrepancy with the decision. The home plate umpire had seen the play differently. Asking for an appeal, the umpires met together and overturned the call. Cameron was safe, Hall scored and the Catfish cut the deficit to two.

That was as close as the they’d get. A fly out on the next batter with two runners in scoring position officially ended the seventh as well as the Catfish’s best chance.

The 6-4 loss plus the win by division foe Springfield, also on Saturday night, left Cape one game short in the final standings.

Despite the outcome, Larkin was proud of the way his team fought until the bitter end.

Season comes to an end for the @CapeCatfish tonight. Loss plus Springfield Horseshoes win leaves them just short of the @ProspectLeague playoffs. Remarkable stretch run though, winning 8 of last 11 games to have a chance. Field Manager Stephen Larkin is proud of the fight pic.twitter.com/NeZO1HKmKD — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) August 7, 2022

The defending Prospect League champions are officially out. The Catfish will return to Capaha Field in Summer 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.