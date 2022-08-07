Heartland Votes

People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend

This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the...
This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme.(KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to the first ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the paranormal and unexplained theme.

“It’s a gathering of people who have interests in unexplained phenomenons,” Director of Cape Events Ken Murphy said. “Anything from the UFO alien phenomenon to the ghost hunter who everyone seems to be encaptured by these days. And, again my favorite, the cryptids, the monsters, the bigfoots.”

This event is unique to the Cape Girardeau area where people are able to meet up and talk with book writers, researchers, artists and more.

“There are plenty of regions in the country that have these stories and where research is prominent,” Murphy said. “Cape Girardeau, very much so also since going back to 1941.”

Author Breanna Bright is from Cape Girardeau. She said it’s great to share local stories with people.

“Cape has a surprising amount of paranormal activity,” Bright said. “We have a lot of haunted buildings, cryptids, you ever heard of the Big Muddy monster over in Murphysboro, Messie in the Mississippi River. So, we definitely have our own set of fun spookies in the area.”

Muphy said this event came about due to the interest growing in the area.

“Events like these are very human based, very social,” Murphy said. “So you want to come and meet the person that you listened to on the podcast. You want to meet the person that wrote the book that you read and enjoyed, and the researchers that have published in magazines, journals and published books throughout the decades. This is the place to come meet them.”

“Even if you don’t really believe in this stuff, it’s just fun,” Bright said. “It’s just fun to talk and look at evidence, read the books and see all the neat art that people have made. It’s just a good time.”

The event continues on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
State investigators to look into Butler County Jail video incident
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers
Police say Lawrence was last seen wearing powder blue shirt, black pants, black shoes and he...
Missing Benton man located by law enforcement
Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to...
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the...
ISP investigating fatal crash that left one person dead, another injured in Jefferson Co., Ill.

Latest News

Stuff the Bus
Community contributes to Stuff The Bus, helps students with new school year supplies
The event drew people of all ages to Arena Park at the SEMO Fair Grounds where children were a...
Kids showcase calves in event in Cape Girardeau
Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri
Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri
Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau
Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau