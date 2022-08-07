Heartland Votes

Kids showcase calves in event in Cape Girardeau

28th Prospect Steer and Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the 28th SEMO Prospect Steer and Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

The event drew people of all ages to Arena Park at the SEMO Fair Grounds where children were a part of a showmanship demonstration with their calves.

Families with their calves came in from around the southeast Missouri area for the educational event.

“It gives these kids an opportunity to get these calves out here and get into a ring at least one time before they go into the SEMO District Fair which is most of these kid’s big fair for this area,” Event Coordinator Collin Sehabbing said.

Sehabbing said it’s important to give the kids a chance at showcasing their calves, something they’ve been working hard at in taking care of.

“Agriculture is the foundation of everything,” Sehabbing said. “These kids, you can tell they’re here, they put the work in and this just gives them a chance to showcase those skills and the time that they put into these animals.”

Cash awards and prizes were given to the kids. These prizes were donated by area businesses.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

