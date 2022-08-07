First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to round out the weekend with another hot and humid but mainly quiet day. There is a hint that we may have a few more thunderstorms around this afternoon, but they still look to be isolated. Otherwise official highs of about 90-95 will combine with dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106 range.

Subtle changes develop next week as a big upper ridge retrogrades slowly west toward the Rockies. Although the details are not certain, it does look as though we’ll get a couple of weak cold fronts pushing through from north to south…one on Wednesday and another on Friday. This, along with light northerly flow aloft, should bring a little heat and humidity relief for the second half of the week. In the meantime, we’ll have an increasing chance of thunderstorms…..just a slight chance on Monday but better chances Tuesday into Wednesday as the changes develop. Heavy downpours could be a threat once again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.