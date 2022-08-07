Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Steamy today....stormy next week?
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We’re going to round out the weekend with another hot and humid but mainly quiet day.  There is a hint that we may have a few more thunderstorms around this afternoon,  but they still look to be isolated.  Otherwise official highs of about 90-95 will combine with dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106 range.

Subtle changes develop next week as a big upper ridge retrogrades slowly west toward the Rockies.  Although the details are not certain, it does look as though we’ll get a couple of weak cold fronts pushing through from north to south…one on Wednesday and another on Friday.   This, along with light northerly flow aloft, should bring a little heat and humidity relief for the second half of the week.  In the meantime, we’ll have an increasing chance of thunderstorms…..just a slight chance on Monday but better chances Tuesday into Wednesday as the changes develop.  Heavy downpours could be a threat once again.

