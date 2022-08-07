Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Week ahead looking steamy, then stormy.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A gradual pattern change will develop this week,  bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms,  and gradually cooler conditions.  In the short term,  Monday looks pretty similar to Sunday,  with the addition of a slightly better chance of a thunderstorm mainly over SE Mo and S Illinois.  Otherwise it will be quite hot and humid again,  with highs of about 90-94 and peak HX numbers of about 100-106.   After Monday increasing clouds and rain chances should keep it from being quite as hot for the rest of the week.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms look likely Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak front sags into the area.  Highs should stay mainly in the 80s,  but dew points will remain high.  After a brief dry day on Thursday,  a stronger push of cooler/less humid air will blow in from the northwest on Friday…with a secondary cold front.  This may bring a few showers, but the main effect will be to give us a period of more comfortable weather for the end of next week….with air temps and dew points a bit below average.

