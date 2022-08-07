First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ll top off the weekend with another hot and humid but, mainly quiet, day.

There is a hint that we may have a few more thunderstorms around this afternoon, but they still look to be isolated.

Otherwise, Brian Alworth has official highs at about 90-95, dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106 range.

Subtle changes develop next week as a big upper ridge retrogrades slowly west toward the Rockies.

Although the details are not certain, it does look as though we’ll get a couple of weak cold fronts pushing through from north to south. One on Wednesday and another on Friday.

This, along with light northerly flow aloft, should bring a little heat and humidity relief for the second half of the week.

In the meantime, we’ll have an increasing chance of thunderstorms, just a slight chance on Monday but better chances Tuesday into Wednesday as the changes develop.

Heavy downpours could be a threat once again.

