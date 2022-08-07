Heartland Votes

3 killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River


Two boaters are missing and another person died after a Baja boat crashed into a barge on the...
Two boaters are missing and another person died after a Baja boat crashed into a barge on the Tennessee River on Saturday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old female was recovered from the river on Saturday night. The bodies of a 19-year-old male and 18-year-old male were recovered from the river on Sunday afternoon.

Search crews conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters.

The is the 22nd boating related fatality this year. The boating incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Highs at about 90-95, dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-106...
First Alert: Hot today, storms to follow
This event features speakers, vendor booths, panel discussion and more - all concerning the...
People gather at paranormal event in Cape Girardeau this weekend

Latest News

Several groups of cyclists hit the dirt trails where they raced for miles in different...
Cyclists hit the dirt trail in mountain biking event in Jackson
Car crashes into grocery store in Charleston, MO
Car crashes into grocery store in Charleston, MO
Heartland bikers hit the trails in Jackson
Heartland bikers hit the trails in Jackson
(Photo courtesy of Terri K McClain Wilmurth)
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting