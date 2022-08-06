Murray Police Department investigating items stolen from vehicles

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several vehicles from which items were stolen.

Valuables were taken from several vehicles on the south side of town in the area of Canterbury and Spring Creek.

The cars involved mostly were unlocked.

If you have any information or you see anything suspicious, contact law enforcement at 270-753-1621.

