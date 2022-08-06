Heartland Votes

ISP investigating fatal crash that left one person dead, another injured in Jefferson Co., Ill.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash from earlier this week that killed one person and left another person with serious injuries.

ISP says the crash was on I-57 northbound near milepost 105 near Jefferson County, and resulted in the death of 61-year-old Irving Wright, from South Holland, Ill.

According to a release, around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, Wright was traveling northbound on I-57 in a black Mercedes Benz before leaving the roadway and crossing into the median for “unknown reasons.”

After striking an embankment, the Mercedes then struck the trailer attached to a red Kenworth truck.

Wright was pronounced dead on the scene and his passenger was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

ISP says the driver of the truck refused medical attention.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.

