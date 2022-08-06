ISP investigating fatal crash that left one person dead, another injured in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash from earlier this week that killed one person and left another person with serious injuries.

ISP says the crash was on I-57 northbound near milepost 105 near Jefferson County, and resulted in the death of 61-year-old Irving Wright, from South Holland, Ill.

According to a release, around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, Wright was traveling northbound on I-57 in a black Mercedes Benz before leaving the roadway and crossing into the median for “unknown reasons.”

After striking an embankment, the Mercedes then struck the trailer attached to a red Kenworth truck.

Wright was pronounced dead on the scene and his passenger was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

ISP says the driver of the truck refused medical attention.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.

