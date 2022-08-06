Heartland law enforcement participate in active shooter training

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “I’m always worried about them at school. That’s a daily prayer just protect them and keep them safe,” Toni Burdine said.

Like any parent, Burdine said her worst nightmare is something bad happening to their children, especially at school.

Following the recent school shootings, Missouri State Highway Patrol and local police said they are adding new tactics to their active shooter training.

“When we respond to an active threat situation, our main goal is to locate the threat and stop it,” Ricky Vannada, Missouri State Highway Patrol training officer said.

The MSHP and local police departments are training inside Dexter High School to protect students in the classroom in the event of an active shooter, with the use of real-life scenarios.

“After Columbine, we realized we needed to change our tactics and respond immediately,” Vanada said.

“We’re teaching the same things that the federal law enforcement training center has taught our instructors,” Vannada continued.

He shared the props in the training are fake, but the scene is meant to look and feel real.

During exercises officers train with guns similar to ones officers use, a trail of shell casings are laid on the ground, and there are actors as in place of teachers and students.

Vannada says preparation is key, because students, parents, teachers, or officers have no control on when an active shooter event will happen.

“The goal is to train our officers to stop the threat as fast as possible because the faster we can stop it the more lives we can save,” Vannada said.

MSHP is now training outside agencies, including Stoddard and Dunklin County.

