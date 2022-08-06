First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’re going to round out the weekend with another seasonably hot and humid but mostly quiet day. There is a hint that we may have a few more thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon, but they still look to be isolated. Otherwise official highs in the low 90s will combine with dew points in the mid 70s to push peak heat indices (HX) into the 100-105 range.

Subtle changes develop next week as a big upper ridge retrogrades slowly west toward the Rockies. This will eventually give us northerly winds aloft, which will blow some less humid air into the region for the second half of the week. In the meantime, we’ll have a gradual increase in thunderstorm chances Monday thru Wednesday. The severe threat looks relatively low, but heavy downpours will be possible due to slow movement and copious moisture.

