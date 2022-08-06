Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hot and humid weekend ahead of changes

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 8/6
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a hot and humid early August weekend, ahead of some changes that will gradually develop next week.

In the meantime, this weekend will be quieter with only isolated afternoon or evening storms expected for most of the region.

Brian Alworth says official highs will be in the 90 to 95 range, but high dew points will give us peak Heat Index numbers of about 100 to 105.

No official heat advisories currently in effect, but it will be close each afternoon.

Subtle changes develop next week as a big upper ridge retrogrades westward toward the Rockies.

This will gradually give us northerly winds aloft, which will eventually bring some less humid air into the region for the second half of the week.

In the meantime, we’ll have a gradual increase in thunderstorm chances again Monday through Wednesday.

Severe threat looks low, but heavy downpours will be possible due to slow movement and copious moisture.

