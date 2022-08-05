Heartland Votes

VIDEO: Police on lookout for tow truck driver who stole new pickup from driveway

Police said surveillance cameras at an Arizona home captured a new pickup truck being stolen with a tow truck. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a stolen vehicle that appears to have been taken during the overnight hours by a tow truck.

The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last week.

Arizona’s Family shared security camera footage that captured the incident.

Police said the theft happened around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road. That’s when a vehicle that appeared to be a tow truck backed into the driveway hooked up the new pickup and drove away.

According to the department, the truck used had towing equipment along with a black toolbox in the back. Police said there were no logos, phone numbers, or other unique markings.

The owner of the stolen 2022 GMC Sierra truck reportedly told police they did not permit anyone to take the truck and that the vehicle’s payments were current.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Peoria police at 623-773-8311.

