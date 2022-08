CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first Tunes at Twilight concert in the fall series has been moved to the rain location.

Tunes at Twilight featuring Cheley Tackett will be moved to Gospel Life Church, 817 Broadway, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

Normally, the concerts are held at the Ivers Square Gazebo.

To see other performances, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.