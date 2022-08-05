Heartland Votes

‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests

Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County Sheriff's Office(None)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county.

As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting.

In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot.

“If you’re trying to take advantage of people in this situation, we’re going to find you, we’re going to hunt you down, we’re going to lock you up,” he said. “We’re going to put you to jail, and let the criminal justice and our prosecutors will not have mercy on anyone taking advantage of people.”

Sheriff Engle said there is not an actual charge for looting, but it is considered theft, which is a misdemeanor. He said his deputies are patrolling the hardest hit communities, especially at night.

“What part of that’s not your stuff do you not understand,” a Facebook post said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash on I-55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning.
4 children injured in crash on I-55
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The Fredericktown Fire Department, with the help of volunteers and the city's Street...
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers

Latest News

Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year
Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt
Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/5
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/5
Midwest Conference of the Unknown preview with paranormal writer
Midwest Conference of the Unknown preview with paranormal writer
Wayne Co. deputy honored along with other fallen officers
Wayne Co. deputy honored along with other fallen officers