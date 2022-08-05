Heartland Votes

SEMO Food Bank expands with Jackson location

SEMO Food Bank shares plans for future expansion.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank is still in the process of constructing a new facility in Jackson.

Chief Advancement Officer, Sarah Garner said, “There’s been a lot of delays in getting people in to do the work...and it’s just construction post-COVID. Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month. Then COVID hit and that number jumped to 90,000.”

Due to the demand, Garner said it was the right time to expand.

In Cape Girardeau, Amber Kuehn is a board member at FISH Volunteers.

FISH Volunteers is an emergency food pantry for anybody in crisis.

Kuehn said, “It will help us a lot because right now I have some gentlemen from my church who go down to Sikeston and pick up for me. It’ll be so much easier with the cost of gas and everything to pick up things and bring them over here.”

The new facility in Jackson is hoping to be finished sometime in October.

