Scattered Rain & Storms Continue

Scattered heavy rain/storms possible in Kentucky this morning could lead to isolated flooding concerns. Everyone will still be warm in the low to mid 70s with sticky feeling conditions outside. Isolated areas could experience fog early. Today will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. We will look to dry out by tonight. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, in the upper 80s.

The weekend has daily chances of showers and storms especially during the afternoon period. Temperatures will be back in the low 90s with heat index values close to 100F. A cold front will approach the Headland at the beginning of next week bringing the chances for more rain and storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.