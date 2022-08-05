Heartland Votes

Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot

Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say...
Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say looks like Bradley Cooper.(Henry County Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – Police in Georgia are searching for a Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store last month.

The police department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook, showing the suspect casually rolling out a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on a cart July 23.

According to Home Depot’s website, that kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

Several people have noticed and commented on how much the suspect looks like the actor Bradley Cooper.

In that case, he shouldn’t be too difficult to find, right?

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash on I-55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning.
4 children injured in crash on I-55
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The Fredericktown Fire Department, with the help of volunteers and the city's Street...
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers

Latest News

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
Police K9 helps to find 3 lost boys
A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday.
Mall of America reopens following shooting and lockdown
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire