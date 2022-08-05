No-kill animal shelter receives $1,300 donation

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A no-kill animal shelter received a $1,300 donation from a southern Illinois casino.

Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented Project Hope No-Kill Animal Shelter with the donation.

According to a release from the casino, casino patrons can drop leftover cash vouchers or other donations in a donation box on the casino floor. The money is collected quarterly and given to designated, local charities.

Project Hope, located in Metropolis, opened in 1997.

Harrah’s Metropolis Casino is located at Exit 37 just off Interstate 24.

