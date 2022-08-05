KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2.

According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat.

KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140.

Trooper Sarah Burgess says a man was being stopped at the intersection before pulling out with limited visibility.

When pulling out, his vehicle ended up striking Ellingburg in the “rear passenger quarter panel,” causing him to leave the roadway and overturn.

Ellingburg was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner.

KSP says they believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the case.

An autopsy was requested and denied by the coroner’s office; however, a toxicology is pending.

The other individual did not report any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Aaron Jestes. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman Police Department, Fulton County Fire-Rescue, Hickman Fire Department, and Ken-Tenn EMS.

