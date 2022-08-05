Heartland Votes

Isolated storms expected this weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Tonight will be pretty calm and warm. Lows tonight will only drop into the lower and mid 70s. Temperatures will warm quickly on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower 90s both days, with even hotter feels like numbers. Heat index values will range from 98 to 105 for most of the Heartland both days. We are also tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms both days, but most of the Heartland will stay dry. Slightly better scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for the first part of the workweek.

