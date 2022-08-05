Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The dates are set for a long-standing tradition in Puxico.

The 75th Annual VFW Homecoming will be held Tuesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 13.

The event will be at the VFW Puxico Memorial Post 7822.

The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and square dancing will be held every night.

Volunteers finished putting the square dance floor together Thursday night.

There will be a week full of events including pageants, drawings, a midway, music, parade, 5K, golf outing and more.

The event began as a tradition to welcome home WWII veterans. It is also known as the “Home of the Goat Burger.”

More information on the Annual Puxico Homecoming can be found here.

