Heartland Votes

Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico

Puxico: Where goat burgers are a staple
Puxico: Where goat burgers are a staple
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The dates are set for a long-standing tradition in Puxico.

The 75th Annual VFW Homecoming will be held Tuesday, August 9 through Saturday, August 13.

The event will be at the VFW Puxico Memorial Post 7822.

The opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and square dancing will be held every night.

Volunteers finished putting the square dance floor together Thursday night.

There will be a week full of events including pageants, drawings, a midway, music, parade, 5K, golf outing and more.

The event began as a tradition to welcome home WWII veterans. It is also known as the “Home of the Goat Burger.”

More information on the Annual Puxico Homecoming can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash on I-55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning.
4 children injured in crash on I-55
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The Fredericktown Fire Department, with the help of volunteers and the city's Street...
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers

Latest News

The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on...
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year
Jackson R-2 School Dist. Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith discusses the 2022-2023 school year
Stuff the Bus preview with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass
Stuff the Bus preview with Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass
Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt
Stuff the Bus school supply drive preview with Crystal Britt