Heartland Votes

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash on I-55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning.
4 children injured in crash on I-55
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The Fredericktown Fire Department, with the help of volunteers and the city's Street...
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
2 girls’ remains given to family decades after Philadelphia’s MOVE bombing
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to...
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit