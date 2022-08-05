Gov. Beshear gives update on flood response in eastern Ky.
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flood response in eastern Kentucky.
The governor was originally going to tour Pike and Letcher Counties on Friday morning, August 5. That was canceled due to unsafe travel conditions.
Instead, he held a news briefing on flood conditions and the state’s response from the state capitol.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.