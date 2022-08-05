Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear gives update on flood response in eastern Ky.

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flood response in eastern Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flood response in eastern Kentucky.(Source: Governor Beshear/YouTube)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flood response in eastern Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear - Update on Flood Response in Eastern Kentucky 8.5.22

Gov. Andy Beshear - Update on Flood Response in Eastern Kentucky 8.5.22

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Friday, August 5, 2022

The governor was originally going to tour Pike and Letcher Counties on Friday morning, August 5. That was canceled due to unsafe travel conditions.

Instead, he held a news briefing on flood conditions and the state’s response from the state capitol.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash on I-55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning.
4 children injured in crash on I-55
Farmer are selling cattle in high numbers.
Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The Fredericktown Fire Department, with the help of volunteers and the city's Street...
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.

Latest News

Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to...
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
Donors receive specially designed t-shirt and BUCHHEIT gift card
The KFVS12 Summer Blood Drive
Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel recently presented Project Hope No-Kill Animal Shelter...
No-kill animal shelter receives $1,300 donation
Puxico: Where goat burgers are a staple
Homecoming tradition returns Aug. 9 in Puxico