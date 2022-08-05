Heartland Votes

First Alert: Scattered showers, storms continue

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms.((Source: CNews/Kristi Watson))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - More scattered heavy rain and storms are possible in Kentucky this morning.

This could lead to isolated flooding.

Fog early is also possible in isolated areas.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms.

Outside of showers and storms, it will be hotter this afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with heat index values in the 90s.

By tonight, the Heartland will start to dry out.

The weekend is looking hot and muggy.

Afternoon highs will climb back into the low 90s, with heat index values close to 100 degrees.

There is also chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front at the beginning of next week will bring another round of shower and storm chances.

