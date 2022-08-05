First Alert Friday Forecast

An upper trough over eastern sections will keep a threat of heavy rains in the outlook today for the southeastern edge of the KFVS area, especially from the Bootheel into NW Tn and SW Ky. As this upper trough slowly pushes east it will leave behind a pretty typical hot and humid pattern for the first weekend of August. For today, heavy downpours area still possible south and east; otherwise it will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with widely scattered thunderstorms possible again this afternoon and evening. The biggest threat continues to be locally heavy rains thanks to lots of moisture and slow movement.

The weekend looks a bit drier and therefore hotter, with highs in the low 90s and afternoon heat indices near or a bit above 100. As we get into next week there is more uncertainty in the pattern, as models are differing in a possible upper disturbance and cold front for mid-week. For now will keep it warmer and more unsettled earlier in the week and then a bit less humid and drier later in the week, but this could change with time. Otherwise it looks like we’ll stay pretty close to seasonal averages for the next week or so.

