Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters provided a blast of cool relief for kids wanting to escape the heat on Friday afternoon, August 5.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department rolled out the hoses, not to put out a fire, but to cool off some neighborhood kids.

Firefighter Marcus Johnson joined in the fun.

“I love it, that’s why I’m out here trying to engage with the kids and engage with the families because that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Johnson said it was the perfect day to enjoy a cold water spray.

“What we’re trying to do is just get the community more active,” he explained. “We want to let them know that we’re here as a fire department, we’re here as a, just as firemen trying to be a representation for our community, just trying to get the community and the kids to have fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

A few kids we talked to on Friday said they enjoyed getting sprayed by the firefighters.

“A lot of fun.”

“It was like it was raining and it’s so fun.”

Another kid told us what they enjoyed the most.

“Getting sprayed by the hose.”

The fire department said this is a great way interact with the community.

“Being a firefighter, you see a lot of the bad,” Johnson said. “You go to a lot of peoples’ emergency calls, so anytime you can do stuff like this and just interact and just be here for the community, it means the world.”

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will host weekly “Firefighter Fridays” at different locations in town.

