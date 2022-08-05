Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish player throws no-hitter

Colten Weber pitches seven scoreless innings against the O’Fallon Hoots
Cape Catfish beat O'Fallon at Capaha Field
By Jess Todd
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During game two of a doubleheader against the O’Fallon Hoots on Thursday night, Cape Catfish pitcher Colten Weber threw a no-hitter.

In Prospect League baseball doubleheader games are shortened to seven innings. Weber pitched all of them in a 3-0 shutout, including seven strikeouts.

Weber threw 96 total pitches and faced 25 batters to accomplish the feat.

The Catfish won both games against the Hoots to move a half game ahead of the Alton River Dragons for first place in the Prospect League Prairie Land Division’s Second Half standings.

