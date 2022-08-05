Heartland Votes

Benton police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

Police say Lawrence was last seen wearing powder blue shirt, black pants, black shoes and he suffers from Alzheimer's.(Franklin Co.)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police are currently searching for a missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5.

Lawrence was last seen wearing powder blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police say he does suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Zicker please contact your local law enforcement agency.

