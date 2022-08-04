Water rescues underway in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions in Fredericktown.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews are responding to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to stay home until flooding subsides.

The trouble areas are Highway Z, Lincoln Drive, South Mine La Motte Avenue and low water bridges.

Fredericktown Fire Department says the following roads are closed in town:

Highway Z is closed from Chamber Drive to Cap America Drive

S. Mine la Motte is closed from East College to Bloomfield Road

Eric Street is closed at S. Mine La Motte Ave.

John Holt is closed at S. Mine La Motte Ave.

Buford is closed at the low water Bridge

These might not be the only roadways covered by water.

Drivers are urged to never drive through flooded roads. It only takes a few inches of water to sweep a vehicle off of a roadway.

