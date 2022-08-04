UT Martin Football begins practice for 2022 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The UT Martin football held their first fall practice of the 2022 season on Wednesday night.

The reigning Ohio Valley Conference champion Skyhawks will have 20 total practices leading up to their season opening game against Western Illinois on September 1st.

A common thread from UT Martin at OVC Media Day was emphasizing that last year is in the past and has no bearing on the upcoming season. The same message was present at day one of practice.

“We ain’t defending a championship. We’re going to claim a new one,” said defensive back Deven Sims. “We got a taste of something and now we’ve set a very high standard here. Just hoping to keep that rolling.”

