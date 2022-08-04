Heartland Votes

Truck crash blocking westbound I-24 at 66-67 mile markers in Trigg Co.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck crash along Interstate 24 westbound restricted traffic to one lane.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling several rolls of steel that are blocking both westbound lanes at the 66 and 67 mile markers.

They said westbound I-24 traffic is able to get around the crash site on the shoulder.

The estimated duration is 2 hours or around 7 p.m.

Eastbound traffic is not impacted by the crash.

