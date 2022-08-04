Tracking Rain & Storms Today

Thunderstorms rolling through the Heartland this morning. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out of the equations for damaging winds. Storms will have a lot of lightning and extremely heavy rain which can lead to low lying flooding and flash flooding. Added storms and cloud cover will keep temperatures down into the lower 80s this afternoon, but it will still be very sticky outside. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon especially east of the Mississippi River. An isolated severe storm with 60mph wind gusts is possible.

With a front stalling out just to the north of the Heartland, this could bring more cloud cover by Friday with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend ahead there will be isolated chances of storms every afternoon. Temperatures push back above average in the low 90s with heat index values near 100F. Another frontal boundary will sit close to the Heartland near the start of next week giving us the chance of additional showers and storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.