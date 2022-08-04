SIU Football holds first practice of 2022 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Wednesday morning the SIU football team had their first fall practice of the 2022 season.

Despite not being in full pads, head coach Nick Hill was pleased with the way his team performed on day one.

SIU Head Football Coach Nick Hill

The Salukis open their season at Incarnate Word on September 3rd before hosting SEMO in the War for the Wheel on September 10th.

