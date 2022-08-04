Shooting under investigation in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Caruthersville early Thursday, August 4.

Officers were called to the areas between East 8th Street and East 13th Street around 12:30 a.m.

While they were searching the area, police said the officers found shell casing in the roadway on the 1000 block of Walker Avenue.

Several items were also taken into evidence.

Caruthersville Police said the investigation is ongoing.

