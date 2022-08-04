Schnucks issues allergy alert for fruit and nut trail mix
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on a lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain undeclared milk; a known allergen.
Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to a release.
Schnucks customers are urged to check for:
Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix
12 oz.
UPC: 4131822276
Best by date: 06/07/2023
Lot Code: 15822A
Schnucks says any affected product may be returned to the nearest store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
