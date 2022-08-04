Heartland Votes

Schnucks issues allergy alert for fruit and nut trail mix

Schnucks says any affected product may be returned to the nearest store for a full refund or...
Schnucks says any affected product may be returned to the nearest store for a full refund or exchange.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has issued an allergy alert on a lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain undeclared milk; a known allergen.

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to a release.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

12 oz.

UPC: 4131822276

Best by date: 06/07/2023

Lot Code: 15822A

Schnucks says any affected product may be returned to the nearest store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death...
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.
This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the...
MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

Latest News

Jujuan Freeman (top left), Jacorion White (top right), Mathew Phifer (bottom left) and Seth...
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked her 107th birthday over the weekend with...
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
Mysteries Decoded's Ryan Sprague talks UFO investigations
Mysteries Decoded's Ryan Sprague talks UFO investigations
https://www.facebook.com/GovAndyBeshear/videos/767488061337849/
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update