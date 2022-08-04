RV park residents rescued during flash flooding in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Rescue crews helped several Jefferson County residents to safety overnight as another round of storms prompted flash flooding.

Before 2 a.m. Thursday, flood waters crept up on an RV park near Old Highway 141 near Fiedler Lane. Local fire and police departments headed out with boats and flashlights to check on residents.

Joshua Bundy was awake when the storm hit the area. He was able to quickly get out as the water was rising.

“It was a pretty intense storm and I just happened to take a peak outside after the rain stopped and noticed the water had gotten up to the bottom of the step,” Bundy explained. “It came up and was rising quick so at that point packed up some clothes, chucked it in the bag and got out and hopped in my vehicle. I laid on the horn for all the neighbors to hear.”

Shortly after, he started knocking on doors as well to help get people out. The Saline Valley Fire Protection District Fire Chief Bob Dunn said they got several dozen calls for water evacuations or rescues with people stuck in both homes and cars.

Dunn said there haven’t been any serious injuries or fatalities but urged people to avoid driving through any standing or rising water.

