Power outages reported in the Heartland

Utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois report thousands are without...
Utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois report thousands are without power Thursday morning.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - As storms push through the Heartland Thursday morning, some are waking up to the sound of thunder and cracks of lightning, but also no power.

As of 5:15 a.m., utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois reported on their statewide outage maps that thousands of customers are without electricity:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

  • Bollinger County: 141 customers
  • Carter County: 1,163 customers
  • Madison County: 2,642 customers
  • Reynolds County: 181 customers
  • Ripley County: 50 customers
  • Wayne County: 82 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:

  • Franklin County: 1 customer
  • Jackson County: 1 customer
  • Jefferson County: 2 customers
  • Perry County: 1 customer
  • Williamson County: 1 customer

Ameren Missouri

  • None to report in the Heartland at this time

Ameren Illinois

  • Jackson County: 13 customers
  • Perry County: 11 customers
  • Williamson County: 1 customer

Some strong to severe storms this morning could produce damaging winds and very heavy downpours, which could lead to low lying and flash flooding.

