Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - As storms push through the Heartland Thursday morning, some are waking up to the sound of thunder and cracks of lightning, but also no power.

As of 5:15 a.m., utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois reported on their statewide outage maps that thousands of customers are without electricity:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

Bollinger County: 141 customers

Carter County: 1,163 customers

Madison County: 2,642 customers

Reynolds County: 181 customers

Ripley County: 50 customers

Wayne County: 82 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:

Franklin County: 1 customer

Jackson County: 1 customer

Jefferson County: 2 customers

Perry County: 1 customer

Williamson County: 1 customer

Ameren Missouri

None to report in the Heartland at this time

Ameren Illinois

Jackson County: 13 customers

Perry County: 11 customers

Williamson County: 1 customer

Some strong to severe storms this morning could produce damaging winds and very heavy downpours, which could lead to low lying and flash flooding.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.