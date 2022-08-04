Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - As storms push through the Heartland Thursday morning, some are waking up to the sound of thunder and cracks of lightning, but also no power.
As of 5:15 a.m., utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois reported on their statewide outage maps that thousands of customers are without electricity:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:
- Bollinger County: 141 customers
- Carter County: 1,163 customers
- Madison County: 2,642 customers
- Reynolds County: 181 customers
- Ripley County: 50 customers
- Wayne County: 82 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:
- Franklin County: 1 customer
- Jackson County: 1 customer
- Jefferson County: 2 customers
- Perry County: 1 customer
- Williamson County: 1 customer
Ameren Missouri
- None to report in the Heartland at this time
Ameren Illinois
- Jackson County: 13 customers
- Perry County: 11 customers
- Williamson County: 1 customer
Some strong to severe storms this morning could produce damaging winds and very heavy downpours, which could lead to low lying and flash flooding.
