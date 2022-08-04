Perry County, Ill. receives $400K grant to repair county buildings

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The county received a $400,000 grant to repair some county buildings.

Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis announced on Thursday, August 4 that they received a Fiscal Year 2022-2023 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development. The grant is part of the Rebuild Illinois emphasis from the state.

The money will be used to repair the county jail, courthouse and south annex government building. Projects that were included in the original grant were in the jail roof, concrete and stucco repair at jail and courthouse, ADA compliant bathrooms and new flooring in the South Annex government building, updates in security infrastructure for all county buildings.

“This grant was a long time coming and we owe past Senator Paul Schimpf a thank you for his support of the project needs here in Perry County,” Bareis continued. “I am glad I could have a part in getting the funds to take care of much needed repairs.”

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the grant is a product of the State of Illinois returning some of the county’s tax dollars.

The grant was written in 2020 but has just now come to fruition.

