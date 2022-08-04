Heartland Votes

Paducah man accused of fleeing from deputy

Robert Owen was arrested on charges of reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improper...
Robert Owen was arrested on charges of reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improper passing, fleeing or evading police first degree, failure to maintain insurance second offense, no motorcycle operator’s license, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, improper registration plate and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of fleeing on a motorcycle and driving recklessly when a deputy tried to pull him over.

Robert Owen was arrested on charges of reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improper passing, fleeing or evading police first degree, failure to maintain insurance second offense, no motorcycle operator’s license, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, improper registration plate and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling in the Farley area around 9 p.m. on August 3 when he turned behind a motorcycle on Clark’s River Road.

Almost immediately, they say the motorcycle driver accelerated and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Clark’s River Road and Bridge Street.

The deputy activated his emergency equipment and tried to stop the motorcycle.

According to the sheriff’s department, the motorcycle driver continued to drive recklessly and did not stop.

The deputy later saw the motorcycle driver, identified as Owen, fail to negotiate a curve on Ted Williams Drive. Owen collided with a ditch and was taken into custody.

Deputies say an ambulance arrived at the scene of the crash before he was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death...
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the Rend Lake Resort will receive $17.5 million in...
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The back to school tax holiday kicked off August 5-14 in Illinois.
Back to school tax holiday kicks off Aug. 5-14 in Ill.
Utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois report hundreds are without power...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
The county received a $400,000 grant to repair some county buildings. (Source: stock...
Perry County, Ill. receives $400K grant to repair county buildings