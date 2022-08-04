Paducah man accused of fleeing from deputy

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of fleeing on a motorcycle and driving recklessly when a deputy tried to pull him over.

Robert Owen was arrested on charges of reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improper passing, fleeing or evading police first degree, failure to maintain insurance second offense, no motorcycle operator’s license, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, improper registration plate and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling in the Farley area around 9 p.m. on August 3 when he turned behind a motorcycle on Clark’s River Road.

Almost immediately, they say the motorcycle driver accelerated and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Clark’s River Road and Bridge Street.

The deputy activated his emergency equipment and tried to stop the motorcycle.

According to the sheriff’s department, the motorcycle driver continued to drive recklessly and did not stop.

The deputy later saw the motorcycle driver, identified as Owen, fail to negotiate a curve on Ted Williams Drive. Owen collided with a ditch and was taken into custody.

Deputies say an ambulance arrived at the scene of the crash before he was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

