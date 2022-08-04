More scattered storms expected Friday

Just an isolated chance for a stray shower or two overnight tonight, but more activity expected through the day on Friday. Outside of the showers and thunderstorms it will be hotter than what we saw on Wednesday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s, with feels like numbers mainly in the 90s. Many of the showers and thunderstorms will fall apart by late Friday evening. The weekend looks hot and sticky! There will be some isolated showers and thunderstorm both days, with a slightly better chance on Saturday (especially east of the Mississippi River). Feels like numbers will climb back into the triple digits this weekend.

