Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills.

The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3.

According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting surveillance at a house in the 2800 block of Trimble Street where they suspected illegal drug activity was taking place.

Detectives say they saw a vehicle leave the residence and they conducted a traffic stop.

PPD K9 Bary and his handler, Officer Benjamin Anthony, were able to indicate the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

During a search, detectives say they found a box containing five separate bags of approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills, weighing more than a pound, with a street value of about $100,000.

The four people inside the vehicle, Jujuan Freeman, Jacorion White, Mathew Phifer and Seth Martin, were arrested.

According to PPD, White, Phifer and Martin are all from Arizona.

PPD says Freeman, of Trimble Street, was in possession of more than $3,000 cash.

Detectives say they found a box containing five separate bags of approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills, weighing more than a pound, with a street value of about $100,000. (PPD)

Detectives then searched the residence after obtaining a warrant and found more fentanyl pills along with $15k in cash.

The four men were charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.