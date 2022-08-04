Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Slow-moving circulation keeping things unsettled.....plus......humidity relief next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A slow-moving upper feature will keep our weather unsettled and showery/stormy for the next couple of days before we dry out and warm up again this weekend.  Longer-range,  models are hinting at a heat and humidity break for next week.  In the short-term,  more showers and thunderstorms are likely to redevelop this afternoon and evening as a small upper low spins overhead.  A few strong storms and heavy downpours again look possible…with eastern counties outlooked for a slight risk of severe.  Temps will be held down but humidity levels remain high.

Once this low moves out,  we’ll be seasonably hot and humid this weekend with more typical isolated activity…and highs near 90 or so.  However,  models are now showing a relatively impressive cold front moving through NW to SE Monday night.  This would bring a round of strong storms,  followed by a few days of less steamy weather for the second half of next week, so stay tuned!

