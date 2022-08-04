First Alert: Showers & storms with flash flooding possible

(KFVS) - Thunderstorms are moving through the Heartland this morning.

A few strong to severe storms are possible.

Extremely heavy downpours could lead to low lying and flash flooding. Damaging winds are also a threat.

Storms will keep temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon, but it will still be very muggy.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially east of the Mississippi River.

An isolated severe storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday.

Afternoon highs will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with just a small chance of a few isolated storms.

Highs will be back in the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Near the start of next week, another front could bring more showers and storms.

