Heartland Votes

First Alert: Showers & storms with flash flooding possible

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially east of the Mississippi...
Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially east of the Mississippi River.((Source: CNews/Wendy Metzinger))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Thunderstorms are moving through the Heartland this morning.

A few strong to severe storms are possible.

Extremely heavy downpours could lead to low lying and flash flooding. Damaging winds are also a threat.

Storms will keep temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon, but it will still be very muggy.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, especially east of the Mississippi River.

An isolated severe storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday.

Afternoon highs will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend looks mainly dry, with just a small chance of a few isolated storms.

Highs will be back in the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Near the start of next week, another front could bring more showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death...
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Latest News

Daisies are in full bloom in this Sikeston garden.
Tracking Rain & Storms Today
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of the Heartland until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking the threat for severe weather overnight
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Another Round Of High Heat Index Vales Today