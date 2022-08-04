Heartland Votes

Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his four children and a family friend. The other driver involved in the crash was also killed.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois.

Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, his four children, ages 5 to 13, and a 13-year-old family friend around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The van collided with a car on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Also killed was the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, Illinois.

Police have said both vehicles were “engulfed in flames.”

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the Dobosz family in the wake of the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a...
2 employees on administrative leave after video clip from Butler Co. Jail becomes public
Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death...
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election
Searchers locate the body of swimmer on Current River in Shannon County, Mo.
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Latest News

A California wildfire burning near the Oregon border has killed at least four people and...
Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews are...
Water rescues underway in Madison County, Mo.
A California wildfire burning near the Oregon border has killed at least four people and...
California wildfire evacuees learn of lost homes
Water rescue in Jefferson County
RV park residents rescued during flash flooding in Fenton
Utility companies in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois report thousands are without...
Power outages reported in the Heartland