Farmers worry about the long-term effects of selling cattle in high numbers

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Even after substantial rain, the summer drought is taking a toll on farmers, making them sell much of their cattle.

Long-time co-owner of the Buffalo Livestock Market, Lyle Caselman, said the farm business is changing.

“But the world has changed, and we got to change with it or go down,” said Caselman. “I’ve been in this business since I was 18.”

Caselman said in the farming industry. You have to adjust to all kinds of changes. This time around, it’s the summer drought.

“Farmers are in a pretty bad panic,” said Caselman. “They have a field full of hay but with doom and gloom down the road.”

Caselman said many of the cattle sold are older, worn down, and should have been sold years ago.

Cattle producer John Crawford said many of them are just dumping all of what they have.

“I’ve talked to them, and they’ve said, hey, I don’t think I’m coming back in,” said Crawford. “I’m old enough now, and I’m just through, almost sell everything and stop.”

John Crawford said he has been selling cattle at the Buffalo Livestock Market for over 40 years but now notices a scary future.

“Younger people are leaving the farm, and just the cost of the land, the cost of the machinery, the cost of the cattle, making no money, you got to be able to pay for it,” said Crawford.

Crawford said the high costs stress multiple parts of the industry, from the field to the table. But because cattle are being sold all over the nation in high numbers, Crawford said beef prices at the grocery store shouldn’t change, at least for a few months.

“Long-term effects may be very difficult in the in the meat market in this area, it just because they’re selling a lot of things, cows that would produce and it takes nine months still to have a calf if it lives,” said Crawford.

But Caselman said farmers have to adapt.

“Your true farmer, he’s not gonna drop out,” said Caselman. “The drought hurts more psychologically than it has financially to our people.”

